‘Excited about the challenge’: Chris Paul says Spurs can make strong regular-season finish

Paul is in San Francisco supporting his NBA All-Star weekend teammates

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul competes during the skills challenge at the NBA basketball All-Star Saturday night festivities Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vsquez) (Godofredo A. Vásquez, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN FRANCISCO – Spurs point guard Chris Paul feels the team can make a push to close out their regular season.

“I’m excited about the challenge,” Paul said. “Adding De’Aaron (Fox) and Jordan (McLaughlin) gave us a different element of speed and downhill attacks that we didn’t have, so I think we can really put something together after the break.”

Paul, who’s spending his weekend in San Francisco to support his NBA All-Star weekend teammates Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle, thinks the Spurs are better than their record indicates.

“I think it’ll really show after the break. You know, we had a lot of close games that if they go the other way or even just half of them go the other way, our record looks a lot different,” Paul told reporters.

Paul was at dinner Friday night and didn’t see the Rising Stars play. He said he watched the highlights later and wasn’t surprised that Castle was named game MVP.

“I’ve been with Steph now for a while,” Paul said. “I think I told y’all early on that the thing that you could tell about him is that he’s competitive, you know what I mean? That’s one of the best things I think somebody could say about you, and it showed in that game.”

Paul and Wembanyama teamed up in the Skills Challenge but were disqualified for not attempting a valid shot.

It was all fun and games for those two, but Paul, who didn’t have to spend his weekend in the Bay Area, said he is happy to be there.

“I think for me, All-Star is definitely an unbelievable weekend, and I’m definitely blessed to be here,” Paul said. “My son’s coming too, and I think I don’t take these moments for granted, getting to do this with Vic and then getting a chance to support Steph. They got long careers ahead of them, so just to be a part of that process is cool.”

