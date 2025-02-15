San Antonio Spurs' Stephon Castle wins Rising Stars MVP

SAN FRANCISCO – San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle was named the 2025 Rising Stars MVP after leading Team C to the Rising Stars title, advancing to Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game mini-tournament.

“Super cool,” Castle said when asked about winning MVP. “I mean, you know, definitely a goal of mine. So, just to see it in full action, it’s a blessing.”

In the first semifinal, Team C beat Team T 40-34, with Castle sealing the game with a 15-foot step-back jumper. Castle scored six points, but none were bigger than his game-winner.

In the final against Team G League, Castle was a standout, leading all scorers with 12 points. He found Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George in transition for the game-winning 3-pointer. Castle was involved in both game-winning plays.

“Ball is in my hand. You know, I have confidence that I can end the game,” Castle said. “First game, close it out, and then second game, I got the rebound. I heard Key (Keyonte George) from half court calling for it, so I knew we needed a three. So, once I touched paint, you know, kind of convert the defense, I kicked it out and ball game.”

On Saturday, Castle will compete in the Slam Dunk Contest, and on Sunday, he and his Rising Stars squad will play in the NBA All-Star Game mini-tournament.

So far, so good for the 20-year-old.

“Coming out here, I wanted to have the best weekend that I could, so I feel like I started off right,” Castle said.

Perhaps the best part of winning MVP is knowing his San Antonio teammates were back home cheering him on.

“Probably super hyped,” Castle told reporters. “I know they were watching. So, I’m happy I was able to take home a trophy for them.”

