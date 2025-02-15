San Antonio Spurs' history of NBA All-Star Game appearances

West Team's Tim Duncan of the San Antonio Spurs, warms up before the NBA All-Star basketball game Sunday, Feb. 17, 2013, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama will soon make his first appearance as an NBA All-Star, adding his name to the list of Spurs legends who have graced the prestigious event.

The Spurs have a rich history of representation in the NBA All-Star Game. This tradition dates back to 1976, when the team transitioned from the American Basketball Association (ABA) to the NBA.

The Silver and Black have received over 50 selections for the NBA All-Star Game since 1976, with some players making several appearances.

As Wembanyama prepares to join this illustrious group, the Spurs' legacy of All-Star excellence continues to grow.

George “The Iceman” Gervin

Gervin put the Spurs on the map back in the 1970s when the franchise was in its early stages of development.

Known for his ability to score the basketball, Gervin played in nine straight NBA All-Star Games, according to league statistics.

In 1977, Gervin made his debut in the NBA All-Star Game. He also participated in one ABA All-Star Game, according to Basketball Reference.

Gervin was also named an All-Star in 1978, 1979, 1980 (won the Most Valuable Player award), 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984 and 1985.

Notably, in the 1980 All-Star Game, Gervin scored 34 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, though the East fell to the West 144-136 in overtime.

(AP Photo)

Larry Kenon

Kenon joined Gervin in the 1979 All-Star Game, making his first of two appearances in what is often dubbed “the greatest pickup game on Earth.”

In seven minutes played, Kenon tallied three points, two rebounds, and one assist in the 1979 NBA All-Star Game, league statistics show.

Artis Gilmore

Standing at seven feet two inches tall, Gilmore, a six-time NBA All-Star, played alongside Gervin in the 1983 game as a Spur.

Gilmore also represented San Antonio in the 1986 All-Star Game.

In his two appearances as an All-Star for the Spurs, Gilmore scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds and two assists.

Alvin Robertson

Robertson, who played for the Spurs for five seasons, joined Gilmore in the 1986 All-Star Game.

Robertson continued to impress with All-Star selections in 1987 and 1988.

David Robinson

By the 1989-1990 NBA season, David “The Admiral” Robinson made his first of ten All-Star appearances, a season capped by winning the Rookie of the Year award.

Robinson’s multiple appearances in the All-Star games solidified his reputation as one of the premier centers of his era.

Robinson was selected to the All-Star Game every year from 1991 to 1996. During these years, he significantly contributed to the Spurs with scoring, rebounding and defense.

After missing the All-Star Game for several years due to injury and a league lockout, Robinson returned to the spectacle in 2000 and 2001. This marked the final All-Star appearance of his career.

Even in the later stages of his career, Robinson remained a formidable presence on the court.

Chicago Bulls' Michael Jordan of the East drives against San Antonio Spurs' David Robinson of the West as Houston Rockets' Clyde Drexler (22) closes in during the second quarter of the NBA All Star game Sunday, Feb. 11, 1996, in San Antonio, Texas. (AP Photo/Tim Johnson) (Copyright 1996 by AP - All rights reserved.)

Sean Elliott

Elliott — who played for the Spurs for five years — made his All-Star debut in 1993. He earned another appearance in 1996 alongside his teammate Robinson.

Although the Western Conference did not win the 1996 All-Star Game, Elliott’s participation was a highlight for Spurs fans, showcasing his talent on a national stage.

Elliott’s All-Star appearances highlighted his contributions as a versatile forward, capable of scoring and defending against some of the top players in the league.

Tim Duncan

Duncan was no stranger to the NBA All-Star Game throughout his 19 years in the league.

Duncan, often hailed as the greatest Spur of all time, debuted as an All-Star reserve in 1998.

Duncan’s illustrious career included 15 All-Star appearances, highlighted by winning the 2000 All-Star Game MVP award alongside Shaquille O’Neal.

Duncan’s 2000 performance featured 24 points and 14 rebounds with an impressive 85% shooting.

Known for his fundamental skills, defense and leadership, Duncan’s presence in the All-Star Games was marked by his ability to contribute on both ends of the floor.

West All-Star Tim Duncan of the San Antonio Spurs goes up against East All-Star Dwight Howard (12) of the Orlando Magic in the third quarter of the NBA All-Star basketball game Sunday, Feb. 14, 2010, at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (AP2010)

Manu Ginobili

Selected 57th overall in the 1999 NBA Draft, Ginobili first appeared as an All-Star in 2005 and made his final appearance in 2011 during his 16-year career.

In Ginobili’s first All-Star appearance in 2005, he scored eight points, grabbed seven rebounds and tallied three assists in a supporting role.

By Ginobili’s second All-Star Game in 2011, he was well-established as a crucial part of the Spurs’ success, known for his clutch performances and versatility on the court.

Ginobili brought his unique style to the All-Star Games. His ability to make impactful plays and his unselfish approach were evident even in the exhibition setting.

Despite Ginobili’s significant contributions to the Spurs and international basketball, his All-Star selections were fewer than expected. This was partly due to the depth of talent in the Western Conference in the 2000s and 2010s.

West All-Star Manu Ginobili, right, of the San Antonio Spurs, reaches in as East All-Star Ray Allen, of the Boston Celtics, passes the ball during the NBA basketball All-Star Game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2011, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (AP2011)

Tony Parker

By 2006, NBA Hall of Famer Tony Parker was making his mark in the league with his first All-Star selection.

Parker continued to shine as an All-Star in 2007, 2009, 2012, 2013, and 2014.

As one of the most successful European players in NBA history, Parker’s presence in the All-Star games highlighted the growing international influence in the league.

Kawhi Leonard

Leonard, a six-time All-Star, made consecutive appearances in 2016 and 2017 as a Spur before moving to the Toronto Raptors.

Leonard was selected as an All-Star for the first time in 2016. His contributions on both ends of the floor made him a valuable asset to the Spurs.

When Leonard was selected as a starter for the Western Conference in the 2017 All-Star Game, he solidified his reputation as one of the most highly regarded two-way players in the league.

During Leonard’s time in San Antonio, he normally took the responsibility of defending the opposing team’s best player.

Eastern Conferences forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks (34) goes for a layup against Western Conference forward Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans (23) and Western Conference forward Kawhi Leonard of the San Antonio Spurs (2) during the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game in New Orleans, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

LaMarcus Aldridge

LaMarcus Aldridge joined the Spurs in the 2015-16 season and was selected as an All-Star in 2016, 2018, and 2019.

Aldridge was selected as a reserve for the West in the 2016 NBA All-Star Game. This was his first appearance as a member of the Spurs, having joined the team in the 2015-16 season.

Aldridge was again picked as a reserve for the West in 2018. By this time, he had become a force for the Spurs, averaging 23 points, 8.5 rebounds, and two assists per game.

In 2019, Aldridge continued to perform at a high level for San Antonio, earning another selection as a reserve for the West.

His All-Star appearances reflected Aldridge’s status as one of the top big men in the Western Conference during his tenure with the Spurs.

Dejounte Murray

The most recent Spur to appear in the All-Star Game was Dejounte Murray in 2022, where he finished with 17 points, five rebounds and five assists.