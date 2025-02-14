‘I’m excited for it': Spurs' Stephon Castle poised for memorable NBA All-Star Weekend experience

SAN FRANCISCO – San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle will play in the Rising Stars Game on Friday night as part of NBA All-Star 2025.

Castle and his teammates held media availability before practicing at the Chase Center on Friday morning.

“Just seeing all the guys together for the first practice. I’m excited for it,” Castle said.

The annual showcase of the NBA’s best young talent will feature a mini-tournament, with the winning team advancing to Sunday’s All-Star Game.

Castle is ready to play and isn’t necessarily looking to play with or face any specific player.

“I mean, nobody specifically. I feel like we play against each other a lot during the season. So, you know, I try to take it out in those moments,” Castle told reporters.

One of his Rising Stars teammates, Ryan Dunn, a rookie forward with the Phoenix Suns, is glad that Castle is on his side.

“He’s nice,” Dunn said. “We played him actually in Virginia at a scrimmage. And, you know, coming out of UConn, he’s just a very special player. He’s fearless. He’s a competitor. He wants to go up and down. And, you know, he’s a tough player. He’s been killing it this season. So I’m excited to have him on our team and to play with him.”

Spurs point guard Chris Paul, a 12-time NBA All-Star who will team up with Victor Wembanyama on Saturday night in the Skills Challenge, gave Castle some advice heading into his first NBA All-Star weekend.

“Just take everything in,” Paul said. “Enjoy all the moments. You know, talk to as many people out here as I can. You know, just really embrace, embrace everything.”

Castle will take part in the Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday night. If his Rising Stars team advances, he will play on the big stage Sunday night in the 74th NBA All-Star Game.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to play on Sunday, to have that incentive. And, hopefully, it aligns well, and I will get the chance to play against Vic for the first time.”