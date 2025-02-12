Busy NBA All-Star weekend ahead for Spurs' Wembanyama, Paul and Castle in San Francisco

San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul, second from left, speaks with Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the second half of their NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 139-130. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs will be well represented during the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco.

Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2023, was selected as a reserve and will make his first appearance in Sunday night’s NBA All-Star Game.

During the NBA All-Star Draft, held Tuesday night on TNT, Charles Barkley selected Wembanyama, who will play for Chuck’s Global Stars. Barkley — along with fellow analysts Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith — are serving as honorary general managers.

The three NBA legends each drafted teams of eight. The fourth team will consist of the winner of Friday night’s Rising Stars Challenge. WNBA legend Candace Parker will serve as the fourth team’s general manager.

Point guard Chris Paul will team up with Wembanyama in the Skills Challenge, and they will be called Team Spurs. The rest of the field includes Team Warriors with Draymond Green and Moses Moody; Team Cavs with Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley; and Team Rooks featuring Atlanta Hawks rookie Zaccharie Risacher along with Washington Wizards' Alex Sarr.

Wembanyama also participated in this event during All-Star weekend in 2024, his rookie NBA campaign.

Rookie Stephon Castle will showcase his above-the-rim skills Saturday night during the Slam Dunk Contest. He will be the first Spurs player to participate in the Slam Dunk Contest since Greg “Cadillac” Anderson in 1988.

Castle has delivered some eye-opening dunks this season and will compete alongside Chicago Bulls power forward Matas Buzelis, Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Andre Jackson Jr., and Orlando Magic two-way guard Mac McClung, who has won this event in 2023 and 2024.

Castle will also suit up in the Rising Stars Challenge. He could play Sunday night in the All-Star Game if he is on the Rising Stars’ winning team.