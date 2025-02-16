‘I’m not here to make friends’: Victor Wembanyama aims for victory in NBA All-Star Game debut

FILE - San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

SAN FRANCISCO – San Antonio Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama talked with reporters Saturday morning during NBA All-Star Media Day, and he made it clear he’s here to win.

Wembanyama said he plans to go all out in the All-Star Game mini-tournament.

“Definitely, yeah,” Wembanyama said. “That’s the goal. The goal is not to chill, for sure.”

Those words must be refreshing to the NBA because they’ve been asking players for years to take the All-Star Game more seriously. That’s why they have a new format this year: three games, no clock, the first team to 40 points wins and eight-man rosters.

Wembanyama, often referred to as “Wemby,” is an All-Star reserve and is making his first NBA All-Star Game appearance.

A couple of weeks ago, Wembanyama said he wasn’t approaching the game to make new friends, and during his media availability inside Oakland Arena, his stance has not changed.

“No, I’m still thinking the same. I’m not here to make friends,” he said. “I know not everybody thinks like that, but what’s for sure is I’m trying to — I have some questions for some of the greats, the OGs, but I’m definitely not here to make friends.”

Wembanyama added that he has a list of questions for Los Angeles Lakers power forward LeBron James.

As for his Spurs teammate Stephon Castle, who won the Rising Stars MVP award Friday night, Wembanyama is impressed by the rookie.

“I know he was playing in a very mature way,” Wembanyama said. “More than any guy of our age should, so it doesn’t surprise me. And it’s a very strong performance from him. Very proud of him. We’re all very proud of him.”

