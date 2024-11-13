Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich suffered mild stroke, team says

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich gives instructions to his players during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

The San Antonio Spurs said Wednesday that Hall of Fame head coach Gregg Popovich suffered a mild stroke earlier this month.

The incident occurred on Nov. 2 at the Frost Bank Center, the same day the Spurs hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Popovich, the winningest head coach in NBA history, hasn’t been on the sidelines since then. The team had only said up to this point that Popovich was recovering from a medical issue.

The Spurs said in their statement Wednesday that Pop has started a rehabilitation program and is expected to make a full recovery. However, a timeline for his return to the team has yet to be determined.

Mitch Johnson is serving as interim head coach. The Spurs play Wednesday night at home against the Washington Wizards.

San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Mitch Johnson directs play during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in San Antonio, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Spurs expressed their gratefulness to the community for the privacy and space for the Popovich family during this time.

Background

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, center, claps during the basketball team's parade and celebration of their fifth NBA Championship, Wednesday, June 18, 2014, in San Antonio. The Spurs defeated the Miami Heat for the title. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Popovich’s career in San Antonio has been record-setting. Pop spent 29 seasons on the sideline for the Silver and Black, making him the only coach in NBA history to spend more than 25 years with one franchise, one of eight to do that in all major U.S. sports leagues. He is the winningest head coach in NBA history, has more road wins than any other NBA head coach, has led the Spurs to five NBA titles, and has even coached the U.S. men’s basketball team to a gold medal.

U.S. players put a gold medal on each coach Gregg Popovich during the men's basketball medal ceremony at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Along with former point guard Tony Parker, Pop was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame in 2023, joining other Spurs greats Tim Duncan, David Robinson, and George Gervin, just to name a few. Pop was born in East Chicago, Indiana, and after high school, received an appointment to the United States Air Force Academy. While he was there, he played basketball for four years, serving as the team captain his senior season and leading the team in scoring that year.

San Antonio Spurs coach Greg Popovich, left, chats with his center Tim Duncan during a visit to the U.S. Olympic practice at the Orlando Magic training facility in Orlando, Fla., Thursday, July 8, 1999. (AP Photo/Peter Cosgrove) (AP1999)

In 1979, Pop was named head coach at Pomona-Pitzer in California, where he would spend eight seasons, leading the team to its first conference championship in nearly 70 years and a berth in the NCAA Division III basketball tournament. In 1988, Pop made the move to the NBA and his first stint with the Spurs, serving as an assistant coach under head coach Larry Brown. He spent four seasons with the team before leaving to join Don Nelson’s staff in Golden State.

In 1994, Pop would return to San Antonio after being named general manager and vice president of basketball operations. He took over as head coach midway through the 1996-97 season. Off the court, Pop helped create the Spurs Youth Basketball League, which is celebrating 35 years this season. He’s also been involved with the San Antonio Food Bank and the Innocence Project.

Popovich has also been vocal on political issues, voicing his opposition to the Trump administration, calling on lawmakers to tackle gun violence, and advocating for women, even naming Becky Hammon to his coaching staff in 2014, making her the first woman to be on an NBA coaching staff.