City leaders, Fiesta revelers react to Gregg Popovich stepping down as head coach of the San Antonio Spurs

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s big Fiesta Friday was eventful in more ways than one: The news of Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich stepping down broke as the Battle of Flowers Parade kicked off.

The Spurs announced that Popovich, who suffered a mild stroke shortly after the 2024-25 season started, will transition into the president of basketball operations role following his 29 seasons as head coach. Interim coach Mitch Johnson will take over as head coach.

>> Gregg Popovich will no longer coach Spurs, transitioning to president of basketball operations role

Many onlookers at Friday’s parade had not heard the news yet and were shocked to see him go.

“It’s heartbreaking since I’ve been a fan since I was born,” Maria Morrell said. “It’s so sad, but I wish him the best. Love you, Pop, Go Spurs Go.”

“Oh wow, he is?” Ray Lara asked. “As far as the organization, it might be good to turn a leaf. I’m sad to hear, but am happy for him.”

“It’s sad, but I mean he gave us a good run, so let’s see what the new coach gives us,” Andres Tovar said.

“It’s kind of disappointing, but it’s good he’s going to be taking care of his health now,” Gilbert Rivera said.

“Wow, that’s a shocker to me, right?” David Dehoyas said. “Pop, wish you well. You were a great coach for so many years. We’re going to miss you.”

KSAT spoke with Mayor Ron Nirenberg about Coach Pop’s departure at the parade

“Just gratitude for a lifetime of service to the San Antonio community and the entire world with his leadership,” Nirenberg said. “He’s always in our hearts, and I hope he continues to get on the mend and continues to be part of our lives for a long time to come.”

San Antonio police Chief William McManus thanked Coach Pop for his generous help following McManus’ leg surgery a few years ago.

“He’s been great to me all the time. He let me rehab a couple of times at the Spurs facility when I had surgery on my leg, so thank you, Pop,” McManus said.

ESPN NBA reporter Shams Charania first reported the news on Friday morning. The Spurs later confirmed the news in emails to new outlets.

“While my love and passion for the game remain, I’ve decided it’s time to step away as head coach,” Popovich said in a statement provided by the team. “I’m forever grateful to the wonderful players, coaches, staff and fans who allowed me to serve them as the Spurs head coach and am excited for the opportunity to continue to support the organization, community and city that are so meaningful to me.”

The team also released a statement from Spurs Managing Partner Peter J. Holt.

“Coach Pop’s extraordinary impact on our family, San Antonio, the Spurs and the game of basketball is profound,” Holt said in the statement. “His accolades and awards don’t do justice to the impact he has had on so many people. He is truly one-of-one as a person, leader and coach. Our entire family, alongside fans from across the globe, are grateful for his remarkable 29-year run as the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs.”

Popovich’s transition to the Spurs front office caps six months when the franchise was without its longtime head coach.

Popovich, 76, suffered a mild stroke on Nov. 2, 2024, just before the Spurs were preparing to host the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Frost Bank Center.

>> Mitch Johnson will take over as Spurs head coach as Gregg Popovich steps down

At that point in the season, Popovich coached the team’s first five games of the 2024-25 regular season before Johnson stepped in as interim head coach.

The Spurs announced Popovich’s diagnosis on Nov. 13, 2024.

On Feb. 27, Popovich and the Spurs announced that he would not return to coach the team for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

More recent Spurs coverage on KSAT: