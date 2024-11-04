What to know about interim Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson

SAN ANTONIO – After the San Antonio Spurs announced head coach Gregg Popovich’s indefinite hiatus from the team on Monday, citing illness, the public wonders about the team’s interim selection.

Mitch Johnson was appointed to the top spot after the team announced Popovich’s situation involving an unknown illness.

Recommended Videos

The Spurs said Popovich missed Saturday’s home game win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Johnson was told of Popovich’s unavailability hours before Saturday’s game, according to the Associated Press.

Marking his third time filling in as head coach, Johnson will lead the team on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday and the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

Johnson joined the Spurs organization in 2016 as an assistant coach with the Austin Spurs, spending time under head coaches Ken McDonald and Blake Ahearn.

He moved over to work under Popovich as an assistant in 2019.

Johnson was born in Seattle, Washington. He graduated from Stanford University.

Johnson had a three-year professional career, with time spent in the NBA G League, according to the National Basketball Coaches Association.