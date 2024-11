(Rick Egan, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich reacts after a call by the official, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Egan)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Head Coach Gregg Popovich is not traveling with the team on its road trip to Los Angeles and Houston.

The 75-year-old coach missed Saturday night’s win in the Frost Bank Center against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to an undisclosed illness.

Recommended Videos

The Spurs face the Clippers in Los Angeles tonight and the Rockets in Houston on Wednesday.

Assistant head coach Mitch Johnson is expected to fill in as interim, according to the team.

It is unclear how long Popovich will remain away from the team.