NBA stars, celebrities react to Gregg Popovich stepping down as San Antonio Spurs coach

Popovich spent 29 seasons with the Spurs, the longest tenure for any coach in NBA history with one franchise

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

Tags: Spurs, San Antonio, Gregg Popovich, Basketball, Sports
FILE - San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich smiles during the NBA basketball team's media day, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File) (Eric Gay, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – After the announcement that Gregg Popovich will no longer serve as the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs, many took to social media to express their admiration and gratitude for his remarkable career.

The Spurs announced that Popovich will become the team’s newest president of basketball operations.

Popovich dedicated 29 seasons to coaching the Silver and Black, making him the only coach in NBA history to serve more than 25 years with one franchise, one of eight coaches to do that in all major U.S. sports leagues.

From Lil Wayne to Victor Wembanyama, take a look at celebrity reactions to the news:

“Thank you for your personality, your competitiveness and your dedication. It was an absolute honor to be a part of your 29 years head coach journey, and I know that you will keep inspiring everybody around you in this new adventure,” Wembanyama said, in part.

“It was an honor to learn from your knowledge and your love of basketball,” former Spurs player Pau Gasol said in an X post.

KSAT spoke with Mayor Ron Nirenberg about Popovich’s departure at the Battle of Flowers Parade.

“Just gratitude for a lifetime of service to the San Antonio community and the entire world with his leadership,” Nirenberg said. “He’s always in our hearts, and I hope he continues to get on the mend and continues to be part of our lives for a long time to come.”

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus thanked Popovich for his generous help following McManus’ leg surgery a few years ago.

“He’s been great to me all the time. He let me rehab a couple of times at the Spurs facility when I had surgery on my leg, so thank you, Pop,” McManus said.

Popovich, 76, suffered a mild stroke on Nov. 2, 2024, just before the Spurs were set to host the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Frost Bank Center.

At the time, Popovich coached the team’s first five games of the 2024-25 regular season before Mitch Johnson took over as interim head coach.

