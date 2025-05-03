Skip to main content
Recap of the San Antonio Spurs’ historic day

KSAT 12 Sports’ Larry Ramirez and Mary Rominger recap the day that saw Coach Popovich step down as head coach of the Spurs

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Tags: KSAT Sports Now, Spurs, NBA, San Antonio, Gregg Popovich, Mitch Johnson

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs fans are accustomed to certain dates signifying great accomplishments in franchise history.

But when has a date marked a change at the head coach position? Many young Spurs fans couldn’t tell you the last time it happened.

On May 2, 2025, the Spurs announced that Gregg Popovich would be stepping down as head coach of the Spurs.

Mitch Johnson, the acting head coach during the 2024-25 season, will fill the role as the 19th head coach in Spurs franchise history.

KSAT 12 Sports anchors Larry Ramirez and Mary Rominger broke down everything that happened Friday and shared their personal thoughts on the breaking news.

