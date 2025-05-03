Recap of the San Antonio Spurs’ historic day

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs fans are accustomed to certain dates signifying great accomplishments in franchise history.

But when has a date marked a change at the head coach position? Many young Spurs fans couldn’t tell you the last time it happened.

On May 2, 2025, the Spurs announced that Gregg Popovich would be stepping down as head coach of the Spurs.

Mitch Johnson, the acting head coach during the 2024-25 season, will fill the role as the 19th head coach in Spurs franchise history.

KSAT 12 Sports anchors Larry Ramirez and Mary Rominger broke down everything that happened Friday and shared their personal thoughts on the breaking news.

