Phoenix Suns expected to trade Kevin Durant, Spurs emerge as preferred destination

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks to shoot against Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

As we approach the 2025 NBA Draft, trade rumors will continue to get hotter.

It’s being reported that the Phoenix Suns are widely expected to trade Kevin Durant in the coming weeks, and per reports, his preferred team is the San Antonio Spurs.

According to Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, the 36-year-old would like to join the Silver and Black. Durant and the Spurs were linked at the NBA trade deadline in February, when there was reported mutual interest.

Sports analyst Bill Simmons is taking it one step further, saying on his podcast, “I wouldn’t be surprised if KD to the Spurs is done already and they just haven’t announced it. Like, it’s basically, they’ve agreed on specifics, and they’ll just announce it the week of the draft.”

Phoenix Suns insider John Gambadoro is reporting that Durant is expected to be traded sometime next week, the week before the draft, and that Durant prefers to be traded to Texas, either with the Rockets or the Spurs.

ESPN’s Shams Charania says the Suns and Durant’s representatives are working together on a trade, and teams expressing interest include the Spurs, Rockets, Timberwolves, Knicks, and Heat.

Enter Grant Afseth of RG Media, who is reporting that doubt is growing about the Spurs making a deal for Durant, and there appears to be no clear traction. Given Durant’s age, league observers expect the Spurs to remain cautious about potential trade compensation.

Afseth adds that with the No. 2 pick, the Spurs are expected to draft Dylan Harper and that they will continue to build around Victor Wembanyama through a mix of young talent and future flexibility.

Durant has one year left on his contract with Phoenix and is set to earn $54.7 million next season.

To make a Durant trade work for NBA teams, they would need to offer a package of players and assets that can match or exceed Durant’s salary while also satisfying the Suns’ needs. Due to the Suns’ current money tied up in player contracts, a third team (or more) could get involved to make the numbers work under the CBA.

Durant paired with Wembanyama, De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle would make the Spurs a dangerous team in the West next season. To make it happen, the Spurs would likely have to give up Keldon Johnson or Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, Harrison Barnes, and this year’s No. 14 overall pick.

The Durant situation remains fluid, less than two weeks before the NBA Draft begins on June 25.

