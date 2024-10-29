New mini golf spot to open at Shops at Rivercenter

SAN ANTONIO – Holey Moley Mini Golf Club is getting the “par-tee” started at the end of the year on the San Antonio River Walk.

According to a press release, the venue will open in early December and will be located in the Shops at Rivercenter on E Commerce Street, formerly LandShark Bar & Grill.

The golf place will feature 27 holes of mini golf over three courses and include two karaoke rooms with an 80s and 90s theme.

“San Antonio has such a vibrant and unique local culture that has grown and evolved into an incredible powerhouse city. We are so excited to be a part of the Rivercenter’s expansion and transport our guests to a world of nostalgia and excitement,” said Funlab’s Global CEO, Michael Schreiber.

This will make the fifth venue the Australian-based company has opened in the U.S. after Denver, San Francisco, Houston and Austin.

You can now book reservations for all kinds of events, from bachelorette parties to holiday parties. They also have a full restaurant and bar with a Texas twist (cowboy boot shot glasses included).

This is the second mini golf course to open this year, after the Tiger Woods-designed course Popstroke.

To keep the good times rolling, here are some fun facts about mini golf: