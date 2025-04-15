Daughters of woman killed along Potranco Road seek justice one year after her death

SAN ANTONIO – One year ago, Graciela Angel never made it home after walking down the sidewalk next to Potranco Road.

“It just brings back memories - bad memories,” her daughter Selina Angel said. “This is where she passed away.”

On April 21, 2024, a car crash sent one vehicle off the street and onto the sidewalk near the intersection of Potranco Road and Ellison Drive. That car hit Graciela, and she died.

San Antonio police sent us the crash report, which states one of the drivers in the crash was “at fault for failing to yield.” A spokesperson for the department said this investigation was “deemed to have no criminal elements” and therefore “no one was arrested or will be arrested.”

Her three daughters, Selina Angel, Nicole Angel and Monique Radke, said that decision doesn’t sit right with them.

“Someone was killed, and there are just no consequences,” Selina Angel said. “I just can’t wrap my head around that.”

The Angel family said they tried to get detectives to review the decision again, but they said it’s been a back and forth between SAPD and the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

“It’s hard because she was our heart,” Monique Radke said.

Even if no charges come, this family said they want change near that stretch of Potranco.

“We need to do more to protect our pedestrians,” Selina Angel said.

As the one-year mark approaches, this family said they remember their mom for her smile.

“We just want something to be done so it doesn’t continue to happen to innocent people who are just trying to take a walk on it on a day on a random day,” Nicole Angel said.