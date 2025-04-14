Skip to main content
San Antonio Empire Volleyball players injured in deadly Nevada car crash

The four players were hospitalized while one passenger died in the crash

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

SA Empire Volleyball Club's 14 Legacy players (SA Empire Volleyball Club)

SAN ANTONIO – Four players and family members from San Antonio Empire Volleyball’s 14 Legacy team were injured in a fatal car crash on Saturday.

Ellie and Emma Bratton, Anjoli Barron and Addison Martinez were traveling for the NCVA Far Western tournament in Reno, Nevada, when the crash happened, the organization said in a social post.

“Players Ellie, Emma (sisters), Anjoli, and Addison were riding with Anjoli’s mother, tia (aunt), and grandmother when a box truck rear-ended them, flipping their car on its roof,” the post stated.

Posted by San Antonio Empire Volleyball Club on Monday, April 14, 2025

All passengers in the vehicle sustained various levels of injury, and Anjoli’s grandmother, Loraine Chavez, died in the crash.

Ellie suffered life-threatening injuries with a brain bleed, a broken femur and extensive external injuries, the organization said.

Addison and Ellie were both ejected from the vehicle, and Anjoli suffered a spinal compression fracture.

SA Empire Volleyball Club told KSAT that, aside from Ellie, the rest of the passengers have since been released from a Nevada hospital.

“There are no words to describe the tremendous support we are receiving from all over,” Ellie and Emma’s mother Erica Bratton said. ”The prayers are being heard and felt, and we can’t thank everyone enough. All I can say right now is that we are blessed.”

