DPS identifies man killed after 2-vehicle crash involving Bandera County commissioner

BANDERA COUNTY, Texas – A man killed after a two-vehicle crash in Bandera County has been identified by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A DPS spokesperson told KSAT on Saturday that Andrew J. Uzdavines, 78, was identified as the driver of the 1999 Toyota Tacoma that was involved in the deadly crash.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. on April 10 on State Highway 16 in Bandera County.

Authorities said that a 2019 Dodge Ram was traveling southbound on the highway when Uzdavines, who was driving the Toyota, pulled onto the roadway from a private driveway and collided with the Dodge.

Uzdavines was pronounced dead on the scene.

A DPS spokesperson confirmed to KSAT that the driver of the Dodge was Troy Konvicka, who is listed as the Precinct 1 commissioner of Bandera County on the county’s website.

Additional information was not immediately available. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, DPS said.

