1 dead after 2-vehicle crash in Bandera County, DPS says

BANDERA COUNTY, Texas – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Bandera County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Troopers responded to the crash around 2 p.m. on Thursday on State Highway 16 in Bandera County.

Authorities said that a 2019 Dodge Ram was traveling southbound on the highway when the driver of a 1999 Toyota Tacoma pulled onto the roadway from a private driveway and collided with the Dodge.

The driver of the Toyota, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead on the scene.

DPS said its investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.