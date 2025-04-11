Skip to main content
Clear icon
89º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

1 dead after 2-vehicle crash in Bandera County, DPS says

DPS says the investigation is ongoing

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Tags: DPS, Bandera County, Crash
FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

BANDERA COUNTY, Texas – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Bandera County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Troopers responded to the crash around 2 p.m. on Thursday on State Highway 16 in Bandera County.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said that a 2019 Dodge Ram was traveling southbound on the highway when the driver of a 1999 Toyota Tacoma pulled onto the roadway from a private driveway and collided with the Dodge.

The driver of the Toyota, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead on the scene.

DPS said its investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Andrea K. Moreno headshot

Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS