Person arrested for DWI after woman injured in single-vehicle crash, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A person has been arrested for driving while intoxicated after a single-vehicle crash injured a woman, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the crash around 11 p.m. Friday in the 19200 block of Stone Oak Parkway, near Huebner Road. Police said a silver Audi Q5 was traveling north on Stone Oak Parkway when it failed to stay in its lane.

The Audi lost control and jumped a curb, police said, striking a light post and several trees before coming to a stop facing west on the northbound lanes.

A passenger in the vehicle, a 37-year-old woman, suffered bodily injuries in the crash, police said.

Both the woman and the driver were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the driver exhibited signs of intoxication.

The driver, who has not been identified as of Saturday morning, was evaluated and arrested for driving while intoxicated, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Read also: