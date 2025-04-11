2 dead after multi-vehicle crash in Maverick County, DPS says

MAVERICK COUNTY, Texas – Two people died after a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday in Maverick County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Old Eagle Pass Road in Maverick County.

Recommended Videos

The driver of a Chevrolet Blazer, identified as 62-year-old Michael Charles Elkins from Hondo, was pronounced dead on the scene, DPS said.

DPS stated that the driver of a different Chevrolet Blazer died at a hospital.

Uvalde Constable Emmanuel Zamora said on Facebook that first responders with Maverick County and the Texas Department of Public Safety were on the scene. Zamora shared that one person was trapped inside a vehicle.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.