Woman hospitalized, facing DWI charges after man injured in Northwest Side crash, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after a head-on crash on the Northwest Side on Wednesday, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. when a 37-year-old woman driving a 2016 white Volkswagen Beetle abruptly changed lanes near the 8900 block of Guilbeau Road.

Police said the driver clipped a 2013 red Kia Forte traveling west, lost control, and veered into Guilbeau Road’s eastbound lanes. The 2013 Kia then crashed head-on with a 2024 red Kia Forte driven by the 19-year-old.

Emergency responders transported the man to the hospital, where he is expected to recover.

Initially, SAPD reported that the woman was arrested at the scene on a charge of driving while intoxicated. However, the department has since corrected that information, stating that the suspect was not booked but was instead transported to a hospital for her injuries. She will still face charges of DWI-2nd, though she has not been arrested yet, police said. SAPD has yet to identify the suspect.

