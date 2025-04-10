Skip to main content
Local News

Woman hospitalized, facing DWI charges after man injured in Northwest Side crash, SAPD says

Authorities say the man, 19, was rushed to the hospital after the crash

Police lights and sirens (Copyright 2024 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after a head-on crash on the Northwest Side on Wednesday, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. when a 37-year-old woman driving a 2016 white Volkswagen Beetle abruptly changed lanes near the 8900 block of Guilbeau Road.

Police said the driver clipped a 2013 red Kia Forte traveling west, lost control, and veered into Guilbeau Road’s eastbound lanes. The 2013 Kia then crashed head-on with a 2024 red Kia Forte driven by the 19-year-old.

Emergency responders transported the man to the hospital, where he is expected to recover.

Initially, SAPD reported that the woman was arrested at the scene on a charge of driving while intoxicated. However, the department has since corrected that information, stating that the suspect was not booked but was instead transported to a hospital for her injuries. She will still face charges of DWI-2nd, though she has not been arrested yet, police said. SAPD has yet to identify the suspect.

