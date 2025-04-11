Woman hospitalized after crash on West Side causes small power outage, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. in the 2000 block of South Zarzamora Street just before Brady Boulevard.

As a result of the crash, South Zarzamora Street is closed in both directions near the scene.

SAPD are unsure what prompted the crash but said the vehicle struck a pole, causing a loss of power nearby.

CPS Energy crews were on scene to address a minor outage affecting just under 50 customers. Restoration work is expected to conclude around 7:30 a.m., according to the utility’s outage map.

The woman, who had to be extricated from the vehicle, claimed she had a child in the car with her; however, investigators did not locate anyone in or near the scene, police said.

The woman was taken to the hospital. Officers were unsure of her condition.

KSAT has reached out to SAPD for more information.