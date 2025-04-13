Man arrested, accused of running female over with vehicle, San Antonio police say

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after allegedly running a female over with a vehicle, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the crash around 11:35 a.m. Saturday near Legend Point Drive and Carmel Chase, where they found an unidentified female laying in the road, police said.

Recommended Videos

The female had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators determined a 26-year-old man ran the female over with a vehicle. Police said he left the location but later returned to the scene.

The man, who has not been identified, was arrested for aggravated assault, police said, noting a motive is still unclear.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Read also: