SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian was hit and killed while walking on Loop 410, according to San Antonio police.

Around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, an unidentified female was walking from east to west in the main lanes of the 7500 block of NW Loop 410, where pedestrians are prohibited from walking, police said.

As she was walking, police said a truck did not see her and crashed into her. The female was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck rendered aid and will not be facing charges, police said.

