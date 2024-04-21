Woman dead after being hit by vehicle on West Side, SAPD says

The accident happened around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday in the 9800 block of Potranco Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was walking on the West Side is dead after two vehicles collided and one of them ran her over, according to San Antonio police.

The accident happened around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday in the 9800 block of Potranco Road.

Recommended Videos

A driver was waiting to turn into a parking lot on Potranco Road, SAPD said.

The driver had proceeded forward without seeing a car, and the two vehicles collided, according to police.

One of the vehicles had veered off and ran over the woman, police said. She was pronounced dead shortly after, authorities said.

One of the drivers was hospitalized with minor injuries, police said.

KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.