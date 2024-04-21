66º
Local News

Woman dead after being hit by vehicle on West Side, SAPD says

A driver had proceeded forward without seeing a car, and the two vehicles collided

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, West Side, San Antonio
The accident happened around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday in the 9800 block of Potranco Road. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was walking on the West Side is dead after two vehicles collided and one of them ran her over, according to San Antonio police.

The accident happened around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday in the 9800 block of Potranco Road.

A driver was waiting to turn into a parking lot on Potranco Road, SAPD said.

The driver had proceeded forward without seeing a car, and the two vehicles collided, according to police.

One of the vehicles had veered off and ran over the woman, police said. She was pronounced dead shortly after, authorities said.

One of the drivers was hospitalized with minor injuries, police said.

KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

