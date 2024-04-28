77º
‘Just a second could have saved her’: Family of woman hit, killed while walking on sidewalk speak out

Family of Graciela Angel is asking San Antonio drivers to slow down and drive safely

Avery Everett, Multimedia Journalist

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

Tags: San Antonio, Crash
Family of Graciela Angel is asking San Antonio drivers to slow down and drive safely (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Monique Angel said in every family photo that her mom, Graciela Angel, was always smiling.

“She just wanted to see everyone happy around her,” Monique said. “Her smile was so contagious. She was always smiling, and she was always dancing.”

Even through the pain of losing her mother, the Angel family is trying to live on through her memories.

“She was super sweet, just full of energy no matter how tired she was. She was always there for people,” Selina Angel, one of her other daughters, said.

Just one week ago, Graciela was walking on the sidewalk down Potranco Road when a car crash sent a vehicle in her direction. That’s when she was hit and killed.

“We just feel that if people would slow down and take just a couple more seconds, she would still be here with us,” Monique said.

Her daughters said they are still in shock.

“Just a second could have saved her,” Monique said.

In the days after her death, the Angel family is fundraising to have a funeral and asking San Antonio drivers to slow down and drive safely.

“Her memory will stay alive because we’re gonna make sure that she’s never forgotten,” Monique said.

Motor vehicle-pedestrian accidents are on the rise in San Antonio.

Avery Everett is a news reporter and multimedia journalist at KSAT 12 News.

