Man arrested for threatening to shoot and kill woman in front of their child, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after threatening to shoot and kill a mother in front of her infant, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened on Nov. 16, 2022, in the 1200 block of SE Military Drive.

Police said the victim, 34, was confronted by David Diaz Jr. inside a Walmart while purchasing diapers for their 5-week-old child.

Diaz mentioned that he wanted to see their child, the affidavit said.

When Diaz and the victim went outside to the parking lot, police said Diaz’s mother was in the passenger seat of the victim’s vehicle while Diaz was near the child.

Diaz then grabbed the victim’s handgun out of her purse and pointed it at her, according to SAPD.

The affidavit mentioned that Diaz said, “Let’s go, Mom before I kill this b****!”

After the incident, the victim told authorities she was afraid of Diaz harming her and her child in the future, the affidavit said.

Diaz is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to court records.