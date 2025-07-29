San Antonio Marathon ambassadors use social media to share journeys, inspire others to run

SAN ANTONIO – The countdown is on for San Antonio’s first official marathon, half-marathon, and 5K happening Dec. 5-7. For two San Antonio women, the real journey started long before race day.

Erin Stinnett and Victoria Vacca, known on social media as Fit & Fluffy, are among 24 ambassadors chosen by San Antonio Sports to promote the inaugural San Antonio Marathon.

While the event is still months away, training — and the motivation behind it — is already well underway.

“We weren’t always runners,” Stinnett said, recalling some of the duo’s early Instagram videos documenting their fitness attempts.

In one of their clips, Erin groans, “Why did you make me come here?” as she tackles a new trail.

Their journey started two years ago, when they began documenting their fitness struggles and wins online. The candid, humorous posts quickly resonated with followers.

Then, Erin and Victoria joined a local run club in August 2024, a moment they shared on social media.

“We sat in the car for five minutes, debating whether to go in,” Vacca said. “That was our very first run, and it was a video of us. And we just decided to kind of take that vulnerable step of, like, ‘Let’s do it.’”

That raw vulnerability struck a chord with viewers. Comments began pouring in from people who said they had felt the exact same fear stepping into a gym or showing up for a run for the first time.

One follower recently told them she lost 41 pounds since January. She was inspired by Fit & Fluffy’s videos.

“It’s not just about us,” Stinnett said. “So, we’re not only advocating for our story, but also showing others and others are seeing our story, and they are creating their own.”

As San Antonio Marathon ambassadors, Stinnett and Vacca are spreading their message on TikTok and Instagram — encouraging others to push past self-doubt.

“It’s a big opportunity,” Vacca said. “We’ve talked about it and when we got the opportunity and we’re chosen, we sat there and we were like, ‘We represent a very, I say, a specific group of people.’ But it’s a very broad group of of people that don’t think that they can run.”

“Our mission here is to let everybody know that everybody and every pace can come out,” Stinnett said. “And we are really trying to advocate and let everyone know that we can do it and you can do it.”

Anyone interested in registering for the marathon, half-marathon or 5K can do so here.

