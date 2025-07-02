Meet some of the community ambassadors selected ahead of inaugural San Antonio Marathon

SAN ANTONIO – We are just five months out until the inaugural San Antonio Marathon, and to help build momentum and encourage participation, San Antonio Sports has selected 24 local runners to serve as marathon ambassadors.

The individuals will promote the race, inspire others and share their personal journeys leading up to the big event in December.

“We definitely exceeded our expectations,” said Sara Tovar with San Antonio Sports. “We had close to 300 people apply. Our selection committee had quite a hard time narrowing it down, but we really looked for people who embodied the story of the city.”

With the tagline, “Where every step tells a story,” the San Antonio Marathon is shaping up to be more than just a race — it’s a platform to showcase the diverse experience levels and the resilience of local runners.

Among the selected ambassadors is Roz Kosacz, a dedicated runner and ovarian cancer survivor.

Kosacz began running during the COVID-19 pandemic and continued even after receiving her cancer diagnosis in 2022.

“Being a runner and knowing my body helped me realize something was wrong. It got me to the doctor much quicker,” Kosacz said.

Kosacz now uses her platform to encourage others to begin their fitness journeys at their own pace.

“You don’t have to go from zero to 60. Take baby steps,” she said. “With consistency, you’ll be running a 5K or a half marathon.”

Another ambassador, Santino Corrales, is a long-time member and leader of the Downtown Run Group, one of the city’s most active running communities.

“I started in 2012, training with Bo Brockman and Pat Brockman, the founders of the group,” Corrales said.

What started as a small crew of 20 runners has grown to nearly 300 people meeting every Saturday at the Pearl.

“Everybody has a story. Everybody’s on a different journey,” Corrales said. “We have Boston Marathon runners and people training for their first half marathon.”

Corrales, who has been running since middle school, will help keep the community informed about race details, route changes and training tips, all while encouraging new and seasoned runners alike.,

As ambassadors, the group will share their stories on social media, support local run clubs and help encourage people to participate in the marathon events.

The San Antonio Marathon events are scheduled for Dec. 5-7.

