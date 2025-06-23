KSAT producer’s postpartum running journey gains momentum ahead of San Antonio Marathon

SAN ANTONIO – Back in January, KSAT introduced promotions producer Alyssa Medina, who set a personal goal to return to running after having her first child.

Medina aims to complete her first half-marathon at the inaugural San Antonio Marathon this December.

Now, nearly six months into her training journey, Medina has already achieved several significant milestones, including completing two 5K races.

KSAT caught up with Medina earlier in June at the Get Fit SA Pride Hike and 5K. This time, she brought along her biggest cheerleader — her baby girl.

“We’re doing our second one today. We’re just taking it slow because we’ve got the baby with us,” Medina said.

Medina’s first 5K took place during Fiesta at the Confetti 5K hosted by Our Lady of the Lake University.

She said it was rewarding to have her family waiting at the finish line.

“My baby, my husband, and my mom were there at the finish line. They were so excited that I finished my first full 5K,” Medina said, in part. “It was so sweet to have her there. I put my little medal over her.”

Medina said it’s been tough keeping up with her training during the hot summer months, and adjusting her routine has become necessary as temperatures rise. As a mother, that presents unique challenges.

“I used to go out before the sun came up to get my runs in,” Medina said. “But now, with her, it’s kind of hard to do that. So I’m mostly trying to wait until the sun goes down, which is cutting it close to bedtime.”

Medina is not alone in training for the first San Antonio Marathon. She has also inspired her cousins to sign up.

“I have my cousins walking this race today. They’re signed up for December, too,” she said. “Some friends are doing it, and even Steph — you’re signed up! Having a good support system makes all the difference.”

Medina plans to continue her training throughout the summer. She said there’s nothing that runners can do about the heat, so they should prepare for it by staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen and adjusting their schedule to avoid the hottest parts of the day.