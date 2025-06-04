Excitement builds for inaugural San Antonio Marathon happening this December

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is gearing up for its inaugural marathon, and there’s a lot to be excited about as it approaches this December.

Sarah Tovar, the senior director of community engagement for San Antonio Sports, shared details about the much-anticipated event on GMSA+ on Wednesday morning.

For those interested in shorter distances, a 5K is scheduled for Dec. 5 under the downtown holiday lights, as well as both a half marathon and the full marathon on Dec. 7.

