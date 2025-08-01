🎶 Things to do this weekend: Pedro Fernandez, ‘Heart of the Hill Country: Texas Strong,’ Locals Day at Briscoe

Goodbye, July! Hello, August!

Get ready for a packed weekend with events and things to do around town.

There are plenty of concerts happening this weekend, including Rapper Kodak Black and singer Austin Mahone performing at a benefit show in San Antonio for victims of the Hill Country floods.

Families can also swing by Briscoe Western Art Museum for Locals Day on Sunday.

Here’s a list of exciting events happening this weekend:

AQUAGLOW: Aquatica San Antonio will continue to host its AquaGlow event on selected nights until Aug. 16. Families can enjoy the neon nighttime water slides, dance parties and more. Aquatica San Antonio will continue to host its AquaGlow event on selected nights until Aug. 16. Families can enjoy the neon nighttime water slides, dance parties and more. Click here for more information.

BIG BUGS AT SAN ANTONIO ZOO: The San Antonio Zoo will feature Big Bugs animatronic insects until Sept. 2. The attraction is included with zoo admission and is free for members. The San Antonio Zoo will feature Big Bugs animatronic insects until Sept. 2. The attraction is included with zoo admission and is free for members. Click here to learn more.

CITY SWIMMING POOLS: The City of San Antonio’s outdoor pools are now open for the regular season. Pool access includes extended evening hours until 8 p.m. at most locations, with some pools offering early morning swim times beginning at 10 a.m. The City of San Antonio’s outdoor pools are now open for the regular season. Pool access includes extended evening hours until 8 p.m. at most locations, with some pools offering early morning swim times beginning at 10 a.m. Click here for more information.

FIESTA NOCHE DEL RIO: The The summer series includes live music and dancing at the Arneson River Theatre. The shows take place every Friday and Saturday at 8:30 p.m. through Aug. 2.

HAIRSPRAY: The San Pedro Playhouse is bringing " The San Pedro Playhouse is bringing " Hairspray " to the stage through Aug. 17 at the Russell Hill Rogers Theater. This local production is directed by Deonté L. Warren with music direction by Jaime Ramirez and choreography by Jeremiah Jordan. For more information and tickets, click here

SEAWORLD’S SUMMER SPECTACULAR: The theme park will host its Summer Spectacular event, running until Aug. 3. Visitors can enjoy animal presentations, thrilling shows like HydroPower: Xtreme FX and more. For more information, The theme park will host its Summer Spectacular event, running until Aug. 3. Visitors can enjoy animal presentations, thrilling shows like HydroPower: Xtreme FX and more. For more information, click here

Friday, Aug. 1

“HEART OF THE HILL COUNTRY: TEXAS STRONG:” Rapper Kodak Black and singer Austin Mahone are among the artists set to perform at “Heart of the Hill Country: Texas Strong” at 5 p.m. at 17619 La Cantera Parkway. The benefit will also feature Melii, Paula De Anda, AJ Hernz and DJ Showtime. The show is for ages 18 and older. Only a limited number of tickets will be available on the day of the event. For more information, Rapper Kodak Black and singer Austin Mahone are among the artists set to perform at “Heart of the Hill Country: Texas Strong” at 5 p.m. at 17619 La Cantera Parkway. The benefit will also feature Melii, Paula De Anda, AJ Hernz and DJ Showtime. The show is for ages 18 and older. Only a limited number of tickets will be available on the day of the event. For more information, click here

OSCAR MAYDON: The singer will perform his “Rico O Muerto” tour at 7 p.m. at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets are available The singer will perform his “Rico O Muerto” tour at 7 p.m. at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets are available here

PARTY ON THE PLAZA: Enjoy free live music for Enjoy free live music for Party on the Plaza from 7-11 p.m. at the base of the Tower of the Americas. The event will also feature lawn games, a moon bounce and more.

PEDRO FERNANDEZ: The Mexican singer-songwriter will perform his “Ave Fenix” tour at 8 p.m. at the Boeing Center at Tech Port. Tickets can be purchased The Mexican singer-songwriter will perform his “Ave Fenix” tour at 8 p.m. at the Boeing Center at Tech Port. Tickets can be purchased here

SAWS SUMMER: San Antonio Water System will host a party from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the 400 block of South Alamo Street at Yanaguana Garden. SAWS will offer free paletas, and families can enjoy the splash pads. While supplies last, SAWS will give out free swag. Click here for more information.

Saturday, Aug. 2

ALAMO CITY LX MOPAR CAR SHOW: The The car show will be from 6-10 p.m. at the base of the Tower of the Americas. The event is free and open to the public.

ALICIA VILLARREAL: The singer will perform her “Donde Todo Comenzó 2.0“ tour at 8 p.m. at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets can be purchased The singer will perform her “Donde Todo Comenzó 2.0“ tour at 8 p.m. at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets can be purchased here

Sunday, Aug. 3

LOCALS DAY AT BRISCOE WESTERN ART MUSEUM: On Sunday, Aug. 3, locals can get free entry for Locals Day at Briscoe Western Art Museum. The downtown museum showcases art and artifacts representing the American West.

