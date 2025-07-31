SeaWorld San Antonio offers free tickets for first responders this summer

SAN ANTONIO – SeaWorld San Antonio is thanking first responders in a special way.

Due to the recent flash flooding in Texas, the theme park is offering the First Responder Appreciation Offer.

According to a press release, all paramedics, law enforcement officers, EMTs and firefighters can get free tickets for themselves and up to three family members.

The one-day pass is good for either SeaWorld or Aquatica San Antonio.

“We are always incredibly grateful for the courage and commitment of First Responders, but particularly now in light of the recent floods in Texas,” said Jeff Davis, SeaWorld San Antonio Park President. “This offer is a small token of our appreciation for everything they do to keep our communities safe.”

You can learn more about this offer on SeaWorld’s website.

Proof of status will be required through ID.me when redeemed.