Kodak Black, San Antonio native Austin Mahone headline Hill Country Floods benefit at The Rim

Benefit show for the the Texas Hill Country floods as part of the Summer Nights at The Rim concert series.

SAN ANTONIO – Rapper Kodak Black and singer Austin Mahone are slated to perform at a benefit show in San Antonio for victims of the Hill Country Floods.

“Heart of the Hill Country: Texas Strong” is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Aug. 1 as part of a summer concert series at The Rim Event Venue, which occupies the space formerly known as The Rustic at 17619 La Cantera Parkway.

Mahone, who attended Johnson High School, is best known for two singles that landed on the Billboard Hot 100: “What Above Love” (2013) and “Mmm Yeah” featuring Pitbull in 2014.

The benefit will also feature Melii, Paula De Anda, AJ Hernz and DJ Showtime.

The show is for ages 18 and older. Only a limited number of tickets will be available on the day of the event.

General admission tickets start at $46.23 per person and can be viewed here.

A second, all-ages benefit show supporting Kerr County will be held on Aug. 3. That will feature local country artists Gunnar Latham, Clay Hollis, Isaac Jacob, Matt Castillo and the Teague Brothers.

On Aug. 2, Latin Grammy-nominated artist De La Ghetto is scheduled to perform in a separate, solo show. The Rim said additional shows will soon be announced for the weekend of Aug. 22.

