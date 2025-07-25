Relief organization announces opening of long-term Kerr County food kitchen

Mercy Chefs, a Virginia-based disaster relief organization, will announce the opening of a food kitchen in Kerr County to support long-term recovery efforts following devastating Hill Country flooding.

KERR COUNTY, Texas – Mercy Chefs, a Virginia-based disaster relief organization, announced the opening of a food kitchen in Kerr County to support long-term recovery efforts following the devastating flooding in the Hill Country.

The Beacon of Hope Kitchen will be located at the Light on the Hill at Mount Wesley in Kerrville. The kitchen will serve fresh, chef-prepared meals through December 2025.

Mercy Chefs is exploring an eventual permanent site, according to a news release. It is not clear when the interim site at Mount Wesley will be opened.

“We know it will take years for this area to return to normal, and we’re not going anywhere,” said Gary LeBlanc, Mercy Chefs founder and CEO. “It’s an honor to stand alongside this resilient community as they rebuild. In times of crisis, a warm plate of food offers more than nourishment, it brings comfort, dignity and a reminder that someone cares.”

The group’s work at City West Church in Ingram will remain a key distribution site throughout the transition, with no interruptions to lunch or dinner, the release said.

Mercy Chefs, citing Feeding America data, estimates that before the flooding in Kerr County, about 9,300 people were experiencing food insecurity.

