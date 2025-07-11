Where people affected by Kerr County floods can receive free meals, financial help and more

Bexar Democrats, in partnership with the San Antonio Professional Firefighters Association (SAPFFA) - IAFF 624, held a donation drive on Sunday, July 6, 2025, to help those affected from the Hill Country floods.

For survivors of the recent devastating floods, which occurred over the Fourth of July weekend, finding food and clean water is a priority.

Several small businesses, corporations and nonprofits in the Hill Country area are offering support to flood victims and first responders.

Services include meal distribution, emergency financial aid, health care assistance and temporary housing.

Below is a list of resources available to those affected by the floods and first responders:

Where to receive meals

Where to receive financial help

FEMA - Homeowners and renters with damage or losses from the disaster can apply for individual assistance under the major disaster declaration DR-4879-TX through the following methods: Apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov for the quickest process. Use the FEMA App. Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT.

LiftFund - Small business owners affected by the Hill Country floods are encouraged to visit the program website (link here ) to apply or call 888-215-2372 for assistance.

Small Business Administration - Low-interest U.S. Small Business Administration disaster loans are available to help survivors recover and rebuild. Click here for more information.

Where to receive healthcare, medications

Where to go for temporary housing

Airbnb - Airbnb.org , a nonprofit organization established by Airbnb for crisis response, is collaborating with All Hands and Hearts, state and local authorities, and community nonprofits to provide free emergency housing for displaced residents and first responders. These accommodations are fully funded by Airbnb.org and supported by donor contributions. Those impacted and in need of emergency housing can reach out to All Hands and Hearts at texasflood@allhandsandhearts.org.

Law Office of Shawn C. Brown PC - The law office announced it would help by offering free temporary housing to displaced families in need in Medina, Texas. Families can call 830-353-1164 or 830-305-2568 for more information and availability. Housing is on a first-come, first-served basis.

This list will be updated as more resources are announced.

