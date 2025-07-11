Where people affected by Kerr County floods can receive free meals, financial help and more

For survivors of the recent devastating floods, which occurred over the Fourth of July weekend, finding food and clean water is a priority.
>> Read the latest on the Hill Country floods
Several small businesses, corporations and nonprofits in the Hill Country area are offering support to flood victims and first responders.
Services include meal distribution, emergency financial aid, health care assistance and temporary housing.
Below is a list of resources available to those affected by the floods and first responders:
Where to receive meals
- Bill’s Bar-B-Que - Thanks to the help of the World Health Kitchen, Bill’s Bar-B-Que at 1909 Junction Highway is offering free meals to those affected by the floods, as well as first responders.
- Billy Gene’s Restaurant - In a Facebook post, Billy Gene’s Restaurant said it would continue to provide free, home-cooked meals to all first responders who are helping in search and recovery efforts.
- Grape Juice Kerrville - According to this local wine bar’s Facebook page, they have given out more than 7,500 free meals since the flooding occurred, with the help of satellite kitchens and volunteers. They are offering help to those who need it directly via a post on their Facebook page. You can also drop off donations at 623 Water St. in Kerrville.
- Mercy Chefs - Mercy Chefs is providing hot, chef-prepared meals to victims, first responders and volunteers in Ingram and Center Point.
- Operation Blessing - A local nonprofit organization is offering free meals, water and other essential items at the Home Depot in Kerrville, with the help of the Home Depot Foundation.
- Operation BBQ Relief - The Kansas City, Missouri, nonprofit organization is in the Kerr County area, providing meals to the community. The organization is posting locations, times and dates on its Facebook page.
- Shim’s Be Blessed Catering & Food Trailer - This business is serving free meals at specific times and locations. Keep up with the schedule on Facebook.
Where to receive financial help
- FEMA - Homeowners and renters with damage or losses from the disaster can apply for individual assistance under the major disaster declaration DR-4879-TX through the following methods:
- Apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov for the quickest process.
- Use the FEMA App.
- Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT.
- Small Business Administration - Low-interest U.S. Small Business Administration disaster loans are available to help survivors recover and rebuild. Click here for more information.
Where to receive healthcare, medications
- Happy Hooves Family Pharmacy - For those displaced by the floods who need assistance with medications, Happy Hooves can coordinate with doctors or insurance for emergency replacements if medications were lost or damaged. Click here or call 830-999-6337 for more information.
- I Care San Antonio - According to a press release, I Care San Antonio is offering free replacements for prescription eyeglasses to those affected by the floods. People can receive a free pair of eyeglasses by presenting valid identification that proves they live in an area affected by the flooding, the release said. People can get help by visiting the I Care San Antonio office at 1179 NE Loop 410. Call 830-229-1779 for more information or email info@icarevision.org to schedule an appointment.
- Teladoc Health - For those affected by a natural disaster, Teladoc Health offers free, easy-to-access telehealth visits to help. You can call 855-225-5032 for more information.
- Texas State Optical - This vision center is offering free replacements for prescription glasses, contacts and eye medicine. According to a Facebook post from the eye center’s Kerrville location, vision care is available to both flood victims and first responders. Call 830-257-6336 for more information.
- Young Life House - The Young Life House is providing licensed counselors at 600 Peterson Drive in Kerrville this week.
Where to go for temporary housing
- Airbnb - Airbnb.org, a nonprofit organization established by Airbnb for crisis response, is collaborating with All Hands and Hearts, state and local authorities, and community nonprofits to provide free emergency housing for displaced residents and first responders. These accommodations are fully funded by Airbnb.org and supported by donor contributions. Those impacted and in need of emergency housing can reach out to All Hands and Hearts at texasflood@allhandsandhearts.org.
- Law Office of Shawn C. Brown PC - The law office announced it would help by offering free temporary housing to displaced families in need in Medina, Texas. Families can call 830-353-1164 or 830-305-2568 for more information and availability. Housing is on a first-come, first-served basis.
This list will be updated as more resources are announced.
