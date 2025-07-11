Texas launches statewide emotional support line for flood survivors

Lost items sit at a bridge as a volunteer cleans up debris on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, after a flash flood swept through the area in Kerrville, Texas. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has launched the Texas Flooding Emotional Support Line for people affected by the Hill Country floods.

The new crisis support line offers 24/7 professional counseling at no cost to Texans impacted by recent catastrophic floods, according to a news release from Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.

Recommended Videos

The support line is available to survivors, families, first responders and others affected by the disaster. Calls are confidential and answered by personnel specially trained to assist disaster survivors.

Texans can call 833-812-2480 to receive crisis counseling at no cost.

“The State of Texas continues working to ensure that Texans hardest hit by these devastating floods have the resources and support they need, and that includes mental health support,” Abbott said in a news release. “This new statewide crisis support line will ensure survivors, families, and first responders have access to emotional support and crisis counseling as they work to heal and recover.”

Michelle Alletto, HHSC chief program and services officer, said the mental health effects of natural disasters can be profound and long-lasting.

“Dedicated mental health support is available to help our fellow Texans cope with loss, rebuild and heal,” she said.

The crisis counseling service provides emotional support, assistance with disaster recovery options and referrals to other programs. It also promotes positive coping strategies to help prevent additional stress for those affected.

For more information on mental health resources available to Texans, visit the Disaster Behavioral Health Services page.

Read also: