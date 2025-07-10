Flood victims in Hill Country receive free vision care in Kerrville and San Antonio

Damage along the Francisco Lemos Street Bridge after deadly Hill Country floods on Wednesday, July 9, 2025.

KERR COUNTY, Texas – The floods that occurred over the Fourth of July weekend in the Hill Country have left many picking up the pieces.

For those who lost their eyewear due to the flooding, two locations are offering assistance to simplify the replacement process.

Here’s where you can get help:

Texas State Optical

Texas State Optical is offering free replacements for prescription glasses, contacts and eye medicine.

According to a Facebook post from the eye center’s Kerriville location, vision care is available to both flood victims and first responders.

Texas State Optical is open 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 317 West Water St. in Kerrville.

Call 830-257-6336 for more information.

I Care San Antonio

A local, faith-based nonprofit in the Alamo City is giving back to flood victims.

According to a press release, I Care San Antonio is offering free replacements for prescription eyeglasses to those affected by the floods.

People can receive a free pair of eyeglasses by presenting valid identification that proves they live in an area affected by the flooding, the release said.

No application is needed, and the eyeglasses will be expedited.

“Our hearts are with everyone affected,” said Megan Burkes, executive director of I Care San Antonio. “We can only imagine how overwhelmed everyone is, and we’re here to help the best way we can. By offering emergency eyeglass replacements, we hope to restore not just vision—but a small sense of normalcy and comfort when it’s needed most.”

People can get help by visiting the I Care San Antonio office at 1179 NE Loop 410.

The nonprofit eye care center is available 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Call 830-229-1779 for more information or email info@icarevision.org to schedule an appointment.

