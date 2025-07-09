Verizon, AT&T to waive data fees for those affected by Hill Country flooding

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A man surveys debris along the Guadalupe River after a flash flood struck the area, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

KERR COUNTY, Texas – The Hill Country was recently hit by severe flash flooding over the Fourth of July weekend.

According to the most recent numbers, more than 100 deaths have been reported across the Central Texas area, with 161 people reported to be missing in Kerr County alone.

As disaster relief efforts continue, two wireless companies are stepping up to make survivors’ lives a little bit easier.

Verizon

The wireless company will contribute to the cause in several ways, according to a press release.

Verizon will waive all domestic cell, text and data usage from July 7 to Aug. 3.

Prepaid and postpaid consumers, small business accounts with 50 lines or fewer and Verizon Prepaid users on metered plans are eligible for this promotion, the release said.

This includes prepaid brands under the Verizon umbrella, such as:

Straight Talk

Walmart Family Mobile

Total Wireless

Tracfone

Net 10

Page Plus

Simple Mobile

Safelink

Go Smart

You also need to be in one of the 28 Central Texas counties in 95 zip codes affected by the Hill Country Floods, the release said.

You can find the eligible locations here.

Additionally, Verizon is donating $100,000 to Texas Search and Rescue (TEXSAR) to aid in their search, rescue and recovery operations.

“Verizon’s generous donation is an incredible boost to our efforts as we continue to support local authorities through search, rescue, and recovery operations in Central Texas,” said Justin McInnis, President and CEO of TEXSAR. “Their support directly enables our volunteer first responders to provide assistance to those impacted by these catastrophic floods, ensuring we have the resources needed to continue our ongoing search efforts.”

Verizon said its networks are operational, and teams are in contact with the local public safety and emergency management teams to coordinate communication, provide needs and support.

This includes providing low-earth orbit satellite devices, which will help in the Texas Department of Public Safety’s recovery operations and drone search.

AT&T

The network company is helping with disaster relief by offering its customers waived overage charges.

According to a press release, this provides Postpaid and Prepaid AT&T customers with unlimited talk, text and data usage.

This promotion will be available to consumers in affected areas from July 5 to Aug. 3.

For employees of the company, when you donate to the Community Foundation of The Texas Hill Country’s Kerr County Flood Relief, AT&T will match 100% of your charitable contribution.

Additionally, the company is donating $200,000 to the Fund, the release said.

AT&T is helping on the ground by mobilizing disaster recovery teams to provide more connectivity support in affected areas, as well as working with public safety’s emergency communications needs, such as deploying mobile cell sites dedicated only to first responder communications.

“Our hearts go out to the Central Texas communities impacted by the recent devastation,” said Leslie Ward, President of AT&T Southern Region. “We’re committed to supporting recovery efforts and helping ensure that residents and first responders maintain reliable connectivity during this challenging time.”