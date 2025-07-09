Airbnb offers free emergency housing to those impacted by deadly Hill Country floods

Airbnb is offering free emergency housing to people who were impacted by the deadly central Texas floods.

SAN ANTONIO – Airbnb is offering free emergency housing to people affected by the deadly Hill Country floods.

The vacation and rental property company is partnering with All Hands and Hearts, state and local officials and local nonprofits to identify those “most in need of emergency housing” to connect them with a free place to stay, according to a press release from Airbnb.

Hundreds of people were rescued, and over 100 people were killed after the Hill Country floods.

How it works

Those affected by the Hill Country floods are being referred to Airbnb by authorities and local nonprofits. Those individuals are then granted credits from Airbnb to book a stay that meets their needs.

Airbnb is also providing emergency housing to first responders and those with missing family members who need to stay closer to search and rescue operations, the release stated.

“In the wake of the devastating flooding in Kerr County, the need for safe, immediate housing is urgent,” said Nate Mook, CEO of All Hands and Hearts. “We’re incredibly grateful to partner with Airbnb.org to ensure that first responders, families awaiting news of missing loved ones, and those displaced by this disaster have a place to stay. Together, we’re helping restore a sense of stability and dignity in a time of crisis."

Those interested in supporting those impacted by floods in central Texas can:

Sign up to offer discounted stays as an Airbnb host. Airbnb waives all service fees for hosts and guests on Airbnb waives all service fees for hosts and guests on Airbnb.org . Hosts who sign up to share their homes through Airbnb receive damage protection and liability insurance with AirCover for each booking.

Donate to Airbnb.org. All donations go directly to help people impacted by disasters and first responders access free emergency housing. All donations go directly to help people impacted by disasters and first responders access free emergency housing.

