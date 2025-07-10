“Everybody’s got their grit’: Ingram BBQ restaurant among several offering free meals to public

INGRAM, Texas – As the Hill Country community comes together to support one another, some local restaurants are stepping up to help.

They have been feeding families, people affected by the floods and first responders, most of them for free

KSAT has seen multiple places offering free food, saying they’re not worried about costs, and there have even been some nonprofits that have stepped up to foot the bill

Joe Marino, also known as Little Joe, opened his restaurant in Ingram 45 years ago alongside his father.

Since then, he has taken pride in feeding locals and people passing through.

Marino said that the Fourth of July is typically his busiest day, and they had ordered their biggest stock of the year.

When the flood started, they were able to stay on high ground, but every order was cancelled until the World Health Kitchen stepped in and said they would cover the cost of those orders to feed anyone who came by

“The first couple of days, we were shocked. We were shocked,” Marino said. “We’re like, what’s going on? We’re emotional. We’re upset. Now everybody’s got their grit and pitching in, and all the states and other states (are) coming in.

Marino said that other restaurant owners in town have been feeding people, collecting donations, and supporting them; however, they have been able to feed around 750 people.

In the future, they’re worried about the tourism industry and looking to Texas to keep them in business

