Bexar County tax assessor warns residents of vehicle purchase scams after buyers lose thousands

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County Tax Assessor-Collector Albert Uresti said four people were recently scammed out of thousands of dollars after purchasing vehicles.

In a news release, Uresti encouraged residents to take precautions when purchasing vehicles online after a person was scammed out of $25,000 on Monday.

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“Just today, a person who did not speak English was scammed out of $25,500 after seeing a Spanish-language advertisement for the sale of a vehicle,” Uresti said.

Over the past four weeks, Uresti stated that four people were scammed out of amounts ranging from $1,000 to more than $25,500.

From November 2025 to February 2026, the release said other people lost between $6,000 and $18,000. Other buyers were also scammed out of amounts that reached $42,000, Uresti said.

The Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office said many of the fraudulent transactions happen through informal meetups in parking lots and other public places.

Uresti recommended that people meet sellers at one of their tax offices before making a payment. He also said to avoid transactions when the seller won’t accompany the buyer to their office and to remain cautious when deals seem too good to be true.

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