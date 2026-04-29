2 accused of cutting gas line off multiple North Side business vehicles, incident report says

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are accused of cutting the gas line off two North Side business vehicles, according to an incident report.

The incident happened just before 4 a.m. on April 27 at Premier Window Tinting, which is located in the 3600 block of Evans Road. SAPD officers responded to the scene approximately seven hours later.

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The business, Premier Window Tinting, posted on Nextdoor, saying, “Two men cut wires underneath company vans, creating a serious safety hazard and risk of harm to our drivers.”

The post claimed that the suspects parked across the street at a grocery store near Bulverde Road and walked over to allegedly vandalize the company vehicles.

According to the incident report, a woman reported that one of the men involved in the incident was a former employee.

The former employee was apparently upset after he decided to depart from the business unannounced, the woman told SAPD. He had requested his last paycheck and was upset with how long it took to receive it, the incident report also said.

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