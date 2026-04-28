Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive arrested in San Antonio, DPS says

Herbert Lee Souvenir, a Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitive, was arrested on April 17 in San Antonio at a home on the South Side, according to DPS.

SAN ANTONIO – A Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive was captured earlier this month in San Antonio, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Authorities said 47-year-old Herbert Lee Souvenir was arrested on April 17 at a home on the South Side following a tip that led investigators to his location.

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Souvenir was taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

According to DPS, Souvenir had been wanted out of Guadalupe County since January on a charge of sexual assault – enhanced (habitual).

Souvenir was convicted in 1998 of aggravated sexual assault of a child involving an 8-year-old victim and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

In March 2022, he was convicted of assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Later that year, he was convicted of burglary of a habitation and sentenced to eight years of probation.

A Texas Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in connection with information that led to Souvenir’s arrest, according to DPS.

Officials said tips can be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477), submitting a tip through the DPS website, or through the Texas DPS Facebook page.

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force includes DPS’ Criminal Investigations Division, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, Texas Attorney General’s Office, Texas Department of Criminal Justice Office of the Inspector General and the San Antonio Police Department. Texas Highway Patrol troopers also assisted in the arrest.