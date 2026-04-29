Search underway for man accused of threatening to kill Karnes County judge, KCSO says Louis Sanchez III has active warrants for terroristic threat against a peace officer and failure to appear/assault causes bodily injury Louis Sanchez III is wanted on multiple active warrants (KCSO). (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) KARNES COUNTY, Texas – The Karnes County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said it is searching for a man accused of threatening to kill a judge and members of law enforcement.
Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for Louis Sanchez III, who has active warrants for terroristic threat against a peace officer and failure to appear/assault causes bodily injury, deputies said.
KCSO said Sanchez is considered armed and dangerous. He also has a history of violent criminal offenses, according to the sheriff’s office.
Sanchez is believed to be in the Falls City area. However, deputies stated that he “moves around frequently.”
Anyone with information on Sanchez’s whereabouts is asked to contact KCSO at 830-780-3931 or any other law enforcement jurisdiction where he is located.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
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