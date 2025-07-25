San Antonio Spurs joins 40 sport organizations in launch of fund, auction to support Hill Country flood relief

In response to the devastating flooding in Central Texas, 41 local and national professional sports organizations have joined efforts to launch the “Texas Sport for Healing Fund.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs announced they are joining 40 local and national professional sport organizations to support flood relief for the Hill County community.

The support will be called the “Texas Support for Healing Fund,” which will go toward helping immediate flood relief efforts and long-term recovery for those impacted by the July 4th flooding.

Other local organizations joining the effort include the San Antonio Missions and San Antonio FC.

Additionally, a national, online sports auction featuring 150 pieces of sports memorabilia was created to aid in relief efforts.

Starting today, fans can browse through items from 80 sports teams and players. The deadline to bid is Aug. 8, and all of the proceeds will go toward the fund, the team said.

Some notable items include a 2013-2014 National Basketball Association (NBA) Championship basketball autographed by Spurs players; a Formula 1 United States Grand Prix VIP package; and an autographed National Football League (NFL) football signed by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

If you’re interested in donating to the fund, click here.

