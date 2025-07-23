Only 2 remain missing from Hill Country floods, including a girl from Camp Mystic, Gov. Abbott says

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, center, tours Camp Mystic along the banks of the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Hunt, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

KERR COUNTY, Texas – Only one girl from Camp Mystic and one adult male remain missing more than two weeks after the deadly Hill Country floods, Gov. Greg Abbott said on social media Tuesday.

The announcement came as Abbott shared that the body of a missing woman was recovered in the Kerrville area.

Last Saturday, Kerrville officials dropped their count of missing people from 97 down to just three.

In a Kerr County Commissioners’ Court meeting Monday, Judge Rob Kelly said most of the people removed from the list were tourists that hadn’t checked in with loved ones.

Abbott concluded the social media post with the phrase “our search continues,” reiterating a commitment that search and rescue teams would not stop until everyone has been found.

