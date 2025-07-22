Kendall County Commissioners Court expected to discuss flood-related topics during Tuesday meeting

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – Kendall County commissioners are expected to discuss several flood-related measures during a meeting Tuesday morning.

Commissioners are expected to discuss several topics related to flooding in the Hill Country, namely overtime pay for county staff members who worked during the floods.

Discussion around the county’s burn ban and updates to disaster declaration remediation are also expected, according to the agenda.

The Hill Country floods killed over 100 people across Texas. In a July 15 Facebook post, the Kendall County Office of Emergency Management said there were

Important topics during the meeting will include the following, according to the agenda:

Consideration of the ongoing burn ban

Approving overtime versus compensation pay for Kendall County staff working on the Hill Country floods

Consideration regarding Disaster Declaration funding opportunities for Kendall County

Consideration for the Animal Shelter Disaster relief funding opportunities

Establishing an evaluation committee and authorizing the Purchasing Agent to issue a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for EMS/County Medical Director services

There will also be a closed Executive Session to discuss certain topics.

