Guadalupe River search efforts continue as Kendall County operations move downstream

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – Two weeks after the deadly Hill Country floods, search operations are moving down the Guadalupe River.

“We’re walking every inch,” Brian Reilly, the fire chief of the Sisterdale Volunteer Fire Department, said. “We’ll continue with (the search) down the river as we move into another district.”

In Kendall County, search and recovery efforts remain the top priority. Three volunteer fire departments here have become home bases: Comfort, Sisterdale and Bergheim.

One of the search and rescue teams that has helped in Kendall County is based out of San Antonio.

Alamo Area Search and Rescue has a team of 40 people and 20 dogs, and volunteers were assisting in Sisterdale last week.

“This is what we’re trained for and this is what we do,” Lee Wingert, the public information officer for AASAR, said.

“What has the search looked like for your team?” KSAT’s Avery Everett asked.

“It’s been daunting,” Wingert said. “We have the dogs deployed to try, hopefully, to find the missing victims. Their smell is 100 times better than ours, and they can detect, in this case, victims under debris for several feet.”

As of Friday, the team was on standby waiting for its next assignment.

“The search teams from the state and feds have done a preliminary search through our area, they’re working on their secondary,” Kendall County Judge Shane Stolarczyk said in an exclusive ride-along with KSAT.

To learn more about Kendall County’s efforts, click here.

More flood coverage on KSAT