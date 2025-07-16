Support pours in for Sisterdale Volunteer firefighters battling aftermath of historic flooding

SISTERDALE, Texas – The Sisterdale Volunteer Fire Department may be small, but in the face of one of the worst natural disasters to strike the area, it has become a hub of resilience, compassion and community.

Following devastating floods in Kerr County and surrounding areas, first responders from across Texas and beyond — including those from as far away as Tennessee and Alabama — have traveled to Sisterdale to assist in its ongoing recovery efforts.

For Sisterdale Volunteer Fire Chief Brian Reilly and his crew, the support has been both overwhelming and greatly appreciated.

“They’ve got their own checkpoints and maps, and we’re filling in some of the gaps and supporting them,” Reilly said. “We’ve been feeding them and letting them rehab and that kind of stuff here. Sort of hosting them.”

Inside the firehouse, supplies now fill the bays, a testament to the outpouring of donations from the local community and strangers across the country.

“We needed work gloves, and within hours, we had mountains of work gloves,” Reilly said. “We started distributing them to other departments and chainsaws, and people said, ‘Oh, they need chainsaws,’ and turn around, and there were 15 chainsaws on the floor that somebody just left there. I mean, it’s been overwhelming.”

Despite the incredible generosity, the firefighters’ mission is far from over. Crews continue daily search operations for those still missing, pushing through emotionally and physically exhausting conditions.

“At this point, we’re still compartmentalizing. We’re still in work mode,” Reilly said. “We’re making sure that we have counseling and support avenues for people… If it’s 3 in the morning and it’s bothering you, here’s some people you can call.”

For a department in such a small town, the burden has been massive — but so has the heart.

The chief said he’s proud of his team and grateful for the support that keeps them moving forward.

“If people really want to give to this, if they can find a legitimate avenue to get that to families, that’s what I would suggest,” Reilly said. “We’ve been very fortunate, very blessed to be taken care of by our community in the way that we have.”

The Sisterdale Volunteer Fire Department continues its mission fueled by strength, compassion and hope.

